What fears of a Russian invasion mean for Ukraine’s economy
Feb 14, 2022

What fears of a Russian invasion mean for Ukraine’s economy

From the BBC World Service: The economic impact for people in Ukraine is already becoming very real. Global stocks drop as the G-7 emphasizes it's ready to impose harsh economic sanctions on Russia if it invades. Plus, voters in Switzerland say "no" to big tobacco, backing tighter restrictions on cigarette advertising. And, after protests over vaccine mandates, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. reopens.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer

