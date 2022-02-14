What fears of a Russian invasion mean for Ukraine’s economy
From the BBC World Service: The economic impact for people in Ukraine is already becoming very real. Global stocks drop as the G-7 emphasizes it's ready to impose harsh economic sanctions on Russia if it invades. Plus, voters in Switzerland say "no" to big tobacco, backing tighter restrictions on cigarette advertising. And, after protests over vaccine mandates, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. reopens.
