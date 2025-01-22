What even is a national energy emergency?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Donald Trump says he plans to declare a national energy emergency — something no other president has done.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Investors pick up on what tariffs could possibly mean
President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to impose 10% tariffs on imports coming to the U.S. from China. But there’s a sense — among investors this morning, at least — that Trump’s promised import taxes won’t happen all at once. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.
Trump administration turns to farming — computer data farming
A group of tech companies has announced plans to spend big on computer farms to power artificial intelligence. The price tag comes to $500 billion over four yeas, according to President Donald Trump, who announced the venture called Stargate.
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
An energy emergency declaration might be unprecedented, but the end goals are not.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC