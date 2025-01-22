Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

What even is a national energy emergency?
Jan 22, 2025

What even is a national energy emergency?

Donald Trump says he plans to declare a national energy emergency — something no other president has done.

Segments From this episode

Investors pick up on what tariffs could possibly mean

by David Brancaccio

President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to impose 10% tariffs on imports coming to the U.S. from China. But there’s a sense — among investors this morning, at least — that Trump’s promised import taxes won’t happen all at once. Let’s discuss with Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources.

Trump administration turns to farming — computer data farming

by Nova Safo

A group of tech companies has announced plans to spend big on computer farms to power artificial intelligence. The price tag comes to $500 billion over four yeas, according to President Donald Trump, who announced the venture called Stargate.

Listen Now
Trump's Second Term

Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 22, 2025
An energy emergency declaration might be unprecedented, but the end goals are not.
Donald Trump says he plans to declare a national energy emergency — something no other president has done.
