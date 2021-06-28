What does U.K. crackdown on Binance mean for consumers?

From the BBC World Service: Britain's financial watchdog has barred the cryptocurrency exchange Binance from advertising in the country and warned consumers to exercise caution when it comes to crypto investments. It also revealed Binance is not registered to operate in the U.K. Authorities in Canada and Japan have also criticized Binance in recent days. Plus, how a "black rainstorm" warning in Hong Kong led to the suspension of stock market trading there. And, figuring out the post-Brexit future for Britain's financial services industry.