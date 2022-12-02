How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What does the future hold for China’s zero-COVID approach?
Dec 2, 2022

What does the future hold for China’s zero-COVID approach?

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
We take a deeper dive into the policy, which has been the catalyst for a swelling of unrest and protests around the country. Elsewhere, the BBC reports on how BP is being urged to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

What does the future hold for China's zero-COVID policies?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Dec 2, 2022
The protests reflect simmering anger over strict government COVID measures.
Scott Kennedy with the Center for Strategic and International Studies says China is beginning to move away from its strict COVID rules, even if the government won't admit it.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

