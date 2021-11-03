What does the Fed have in store for the US economy?
Also today: Supply chain issues might not have the same kind of impact on crafty retail sites such as Etsy, but there are still other logistical challenges. The BBC examines just how large inflation may loom over the U.K., especially through the eyes of one of its largest vegetable producers.
Retailers less dependent on the global supply chain could see opportunities this holiday season
Will holiday shoppers factor on-time delivery into purchases?
How big a problem is rising inflation in the United Kingdom?
For Alfred G Pearce, the biggest veggie producer in the U.K., signs of inflation are everywhere.
