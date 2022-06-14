What does it mean to “manage” hit music?
Music industry veteran Merck Mercuriadis founded Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a company investing in music intellectual property, in 2018. It recently purchased the song catalog of Justin Timberlake and has a stable of other artists' music. Mercuriadis explains the concept of treating songs as an asset class in today's Economic Pulse discussion. The Fed has a full plate as it enters the first of two days of policy meetings.
Merck Mercuriadis says hit songs are in an asset class all their own
The Hipgnosis founder says his goal is to make money for shareholders and “change where the songwriter sits in the economic equation.”
