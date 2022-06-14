Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What does it mean to “manage” hit music?
Jun 14, 2022

What does it mean to "manage" hit music?

Music industry veteran Merck Mercuriadis founded Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a company investing in music intellectual property, in 2018. It recently purchased the song catalog of Justin Timberlake and has a stable of other artists' music. Mercuriadis explains the concept of treating songs as an asset class in today's Economic Pulse discussion. The Fed has a full plate as it enters the first of two days of policy meetings.

Merck Mercuriadis says hit songs are in an asset class all their own

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 14, 2022
The Hipgnosis founder says his goal is to make money for shareholders and “change where the songwriter sits in the economic equation.”
Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis says songs are a safer investment than assets like oil and gold because they’re less sensitive to market conditions.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

