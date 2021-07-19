Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What does England’s so-called “Freedom Day” mean for businesses?
Jul 19, 2021

What does England's so-called "Freedom Day" mean for businesses?

From the BBC World Service: As England eases its main pandemic restrictions, mask wearing, capacity limits, and most social distancing are no longer legal requirements. Business owners are trying to work out which limits they want to keep in place. Plus, why Toyota is canceling its Olympic TV ads in Japan and executives won't attend the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. And, volunteers in Germany are playing a key role in flood relief efforts.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
