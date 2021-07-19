What does England’s so-called “Freedom Day” mean for businesses?
From the BBC World Service: As England eases its main pandemic restrictions, mask wearing, capacity limits, and most social distancing are no longer legal requirements. Business owners are trying to work out which limits they want to keep in place. Plus, why Toyota is canceling its Olympic TV ads in Japan and executives won't attend the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. And, volunteers in Germany are playing a key role in flood relief efforts.
