What does 20% inflation in Turkey actually feel like?
Nov 18, 2021

What does 20% inflation in Turkey actually feel like?

From the BBC World Service: As Turkey's central bank further slashes a key interest rate, we hear how President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes unorthodoxly that high interest rates cause prices to rise. And, with inflation so high, what is life like for the average person in Turkey? Plus, the Chinese blockbuster that's causing consternation in Hollywood.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

