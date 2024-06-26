Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What do you get when you cross a VW with a Rivian electric?
Jun 26, 2024

What do you get when you cross a VW with a Rivian electric?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Volkswagen says it's putting $5 billion into U.S. electric truck company Rivian. We examine why.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PDT
8:34
3:12 AM PDT
11:01
3:00 AM PDT
10:43
5:38 PM PDT
20:05
3:59 PM PDT
28:04
Jun 25, 2024
1:05
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Breaking Ground
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors
I've Always Wondered ...
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors