What do unemployment figures really tell us about the job market?
Jul 22, 2021

What do unemployment figures really tell us about the job market?

We also talk about the FTC handling the "right to repair" and feature the second part of our interview with the "Summer of Soul" producers.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment applications rise 14%

Diane Swonk helps explain how unemployment numbers show holes in systems at the state and local level.
The FTC takes on "right-to-repair"

The Federal Trade Commission has pledged to make it easier for people to fix their own stuff.
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

“Summer of Soul” producers on battling Black erasure to make the film

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 22, 2021
Why the Harlem Cultural Festival, known as “Black Woodstock,” was forgotten for decades.
The 5th Dimension performs at the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, as seen in the new documentary "Summer of Soul."
Courtesy Searchlight Pictures
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
