What do unemployment figures really tell us about the job market?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also talk about the FTC handling the "right to repair" and feature the second part of our interview with the "Summer of Soul" producers.
Segments From this episode
Unemployment applications rise 14%
Diane Swonk helps explain how unemployment numbers show holes in systems at the state and local level.
The FTC takes on "right-to-repair"
The Federal Trade Commission has pledged to make it easier for people to fix their own stuff.
“Summer of Soul” producers on battling Black erasure to make the film
Why the Harlem Cultural Festival, known as “Black Woodstock,” was forgotten for decades.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director