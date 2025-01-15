What could be “the costliest insured loss due to wildfires in history”
While more damage and displacement is expected, we'll examine the estimated losses recorded so far.
Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says
The fires in Los Angeles "could make this the costliest insured loss due to wildfires in history globally," said Karen Collins with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
Unpacking the consumer price index
Inflation as measured by the consumer price index came in tame this morning. But how are markets reacting? Let’s consult Susan Schmidt in Chicago. She’s Portfolio Manager at Exchange Capital Resources.
SEC sues Elon Musk
The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing electric car and rocket pioneer, media boss, Donald Trump advisor and influencer Elon Musk. The government says Musk waited too long to disclose the stake he accumulated in Twitter stock before buying it.
