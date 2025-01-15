Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What could be “the costliest insured loss due to wildfires in history”
Jan 15, 2025

What could be “the costliest insured loss due to wildfires in history”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Search and rescue teams search the charred rubble of a home for victims in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Jan. 14. Zoe Meyers/AFP via Getty Images
While more damage and displacement is expected, we'll examine the estimated losses recorded so far.

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says

by Nova Safo and Ariana Rosas
Jan 15, 2025
The fires in Los Angeles "could make this the costliest insured loss due to wildfires in history globally," said Karen Collins with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.
A firefighter walks past homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire on Jan. 13.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Unpacking the consumer price index

by David Brancaccio
Inflation as measured by the consumer price index came in tame this morning. But how are markets reacting? Let’s consult Susan Schmidt in Chicago. She’s Portfolio Manager at Exchange Capital Resources.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

SEC sues Elon Musk

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing electric car and rocket pioneer, media boss, Donald Trump advisor and influencer Elon Musk. The government says Musk waited too long to disclose the stake he accumulated in Twitter stock before buying it.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:04 AM PST
8:44
3:07 AM PST
10:37
Jan 14, 2025
24:19
Jan 14, 2025
27:59
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says
Los Angeles Wildfires
Insured losses from LA's fires could be upwards of $30 billion, industry trade rep says
Hybrid work has been a boon for coworking spaces — and a bright spot for commercial real estate
Hybrid work has been a boon for coworking spaces — and a bright spot for commercial real estate
The rise of private firefighting
Make Me Smart
The rise of private firefighting
Outgoing Commerce chief: "The only way to win is to out-innovate them"
Outgoing Commerce chief: "The only way to win is to out-innovate them"