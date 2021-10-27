What could be in Britain’s “budget for an optimistic future”?
From the BBC World Service: U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak will unveil London's latest spending priorities today, with leaks suggesting these include a higher national living wage, new spending on public transport projects and money to tackle backlogs in the National Health Service. Plus, as Russia threatens to suspend gas exports to Moldova, is Moscow using energy as a political weapon?
