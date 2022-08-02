What could a Nancy Pelosi visit mean for Taiwan’s economy?
From the BBC World Service: China has already warned of "disastrous consequences" if the U.S. House Speaker visits the island. Even the possibility of the trip has sent geopolitical tensions soaring between the U.S. and China. And geopolitical tensions can quickly spill over into economic ones for Taiwan, which is home to one of the world's main semiconductor chip makers. Plus, the people making a living from selling waste from a landfill in Argentina.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant