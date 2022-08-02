What could a Nancy Pelosi visit mean for Taiwan’s economy?

From the BBC World Service: China has already warned of "disastrous consequences" if the U.S. House Speaker visits the island. Even the possibility of the trip has sent geopolitical tensions soaring between the U.S. and China. And geopolitical tensions can quickly spill over into economic ones for Taiwan, which is home to one of the world's main semiconductor chip makers. Plus, the people making a living from selling waste from a landfill in Argentina.