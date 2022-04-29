What China’s trade decisions do to the global economy

China is a big player in the global economy, importing and exporting several trillion dollars worth of goods and services each year. That means China's trade decisions can affect the health of industries and economies across the globe, but right now it's hard for the World Trade Organization to do anything about it. For more on this issue, we talk to Chad Bown at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Households are becoming more nervous about personal finances due to inflation. A look at results from Apple and Amazon, which reported earnings and losses this week.