Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What China’s trade decisions do to the global economy
Apr 29, 2022

What China’s trade decisions do to the global economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
China is a big player in the global economy, importing and exporting several trillion dollars worth of goods and services each year. That means China's trade decisions can affect the health of industries and economies across the globe, but right now it's hard for the World Trade Organization to do anything about it. For more on this issue, we talk to Chad Bown at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Households are becoming more nervous about personal finances due to inflation. A look at results from Apple and Amazon, which reported earnings and losses this week. 

Segments From this episode

Survey finds people are feeling worse about their own finances than they did a year ago

by Samantha Fields
Apr 29, 2022
Price increases have a lot to do with how people see their finances at the moment, but people are also feeling more secure in their jobs.
A new Gallup survey details uneasiness in people's personal finances due to inflation.
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE

China’s efforts to address domestic problems can lead to global challenges

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Apr 29, 2022
Restrictions on exports like fertilizer and steel have major economic ramifications for trading partners.
When the prices of fertilizer began to increase last year, China moved to restrict fertilizer exports. Above, workers move bags of fertilizer in China's northwest Qinghai province in 2005.
Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:37 AM PDT
7:33
2:29 AM PDT
8:19
3:10 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
16:45
4:18 PM PDT
27:37
Apr 22, 2022
3:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What Apple and Amazon earnings may be able to tell us about this economy
What Apple and Amazon earnings may be able to tell us about this economy
War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says
War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says
GDP fell, but what does that really mean for the economy?
Marketplace Morning Report
GDP fell, but what does that really mean for the economy?
Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?
Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?