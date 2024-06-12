Jobs IRLDecoding DemocracyA Warmer WorldI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What causes inflation? Economists and the public disagree
Jun 12, 2024

What causes inflation? Economists and the public disagree

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Much of the public think interest rate hikes lead to higher prices — contrary to economic orthodoxy.

Segments From this episode

What do people think causes inflation?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 12, 2024
A survey reveals the general public doesn't always agree with economists on what causes higher prices.
"People have a very valid lived experience that just sometimes doesn't align with our official statistics," said Harvard economist Stefanie Stantcheva.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:25 AM PDT
1:21
7:30 AM PDT
6:45
3:05 AM PDT
8:07
5:07 PM PDT
33:23
Jun 11, 2024
27:51
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza