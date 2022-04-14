Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What can the European Central Bank actually do about soaring inflation?
Apr 14, 2022

From the BBC World Service: While inflation in Eurozone countries reached a record annual high of 7.5% in March, economists don't expect an interest rate increase from the ECB. We hear why. And, new checks at the U.S.-Mexico border are causing outrage and long delays for truckers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

