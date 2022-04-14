What can the European Central Bank actually do about soaring inflation?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: While inflation in Eurozone countries reached a record annual high of 7.5% in March, economists don't expect an interest rate increase from the ECB. We hear why. And, new checks at the U.S.-Mexico border are causing outrage and long delays for truckers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer