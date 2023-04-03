Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What calculus goes into central bank rate decisions?
Apr 3, 2023

What calculus goes into central bank rate decisions?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
One of the main jobs of central banks such as the Federal Reserve is to set interest rate targets, which can have wide-ranging effects on the economy. These days, amid shakiness in the banking industry and persistent inflation, that calculation has gotten harder. We speak with Susan M. Collins, president of the Boston Fed, about how she thinks about the tradeoffs and other considerations that go into rate decisions. And, economist Julia Coronado gives us a taste of what economic stories could move markets this week, including oil anxiety and Friday's jobs report.

Segments From this episode

A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Meredith Garretson
Apr 3, 2023
A conversation with Susan M. Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Chair Susan Collins stands with "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio in Washington, DC.
Meredith Garretson/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Jobs, oil anxiety among economic stories to watch in coming week

Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, explains what lays ahead for the economy this week.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Popular 2 Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PDT
9:46
2:28 AM PDT
9:21
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
Mar 31, 2023
25:33
Mar 31, 2023
27:34
Mar 29, 2023
54:03
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Chapter 2: The compliance machine
The Uncertain Hour
Chapter 2: The compliance machine
Why do pharmaceutical companies give away some expensive drugs for free?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do pharmaceutical companies give away some expensive drugs for free?
Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"
Banks in Turmoil
Why banks are reluctant to borrow at the Fed's "discount window"
Tennessee’s new anti-drag law comes with economic costs
Tennessee’s new anti-drag law comes with economic costs