What calculus goes into central bank rate decisions?

One of the main jobs of central banks such as the Federal Reserve is to set interest rate targets, which can have wide-ranging effects on the economy. These days, amid shakiness in the banking industry and persistent inflation, that calculation has gotten harder. We speak with Susan M. Collins, president of the Boston Fed, about how she thinks about the tradeoffs and other considerations that go into rate decisions. And, economist Julia Coronado gives us a taste of what economic stories could move markets this week, including oil anxiety and Friday's jobs report.