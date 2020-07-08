Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What are we going to do with schools this fall?
Jul 8, 2020

What are we going to do with schools this fall?

President Trump pushes for schools to reopen this fall. Looking forward to Thursday's forthcoming jobless claims numbers, as we wait to see if people are getting back to work amid COVID-19 spikes. And, how summer camp closures are hitting parents.

Segments From this episode

Markets: All eyes on Thursday's latest jobless claims numbers

Looking ahead to Thursday's forthcoming jobless claims numbers, as we wait to see if people are getting back to work. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, joins.
President Trump pushes officials to reopen up schools this fall

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Kimberly Adams and Alex Schroeder
Jul 8, 2020
The main argument is that it's worse for kids to stay at home and stick to remote learning when compared to the risk of illness or even death.
The decision of whether to keep schools and universities open during the pandemic has been mostly a local decision up to this point.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
COVID-19

Summer is here. Is camp safe?

by Samantha Fields
Jun 29, 2020
Many day camps are opening, many sleepaway camps are not. Parents are trying to decide if it’s safe, and worth it.
Many day camps are opening this summer, but a lot of parents are worried about COVID-19.
(MrsVega via Getty Images)
Music from the episode

Ten Cent Pistol The Black Keys

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
