Jul 8, 2020
What are we going to do with schools this fall?
President Trump pushes for schools to reopen this fall. Looking forward to Thursday's forthcoming jobless claims numbers, as we wait to see if people are getting back to work amid COVID-19 spikes. And, how summer camp closures are hitting parents.
Markets: All eyes on Thursday's latest jobless claims numbers
Looking ahead to Thursday's forthcoming jobless claims numbers, as we wait to see if people are getting back to work. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, joins.
President Trump pushes officials to reopen up schools this fall
The main argument is that it's worse for kids to stay at home and stick to remote learning when compared to the risk of illness or even death.
Summer is here. Is camp safe?
Many day camps are opening, many sleepaway camps are not. Parents are trying to decide if it’s safe, and worth it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director