What a union between Kroger and Albertsons could mean
Oct 14, 2022

Scott Olson/Getty Images
One factor to consider in all this grocery merger talk? The presence of Walmart. Elsewhere, Texas is the jumping-off point for a tale of how states are trying to "claw back" unemployment benefits – and how people are reacting to it.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

States are being sued for trying to "claw back" pandemic unemployment benefits

by Paul Flahive
Oct 14, 2022
Texas, for instance, sent out more than 1 million overpayment notices since the pandemic began.
Texas, Rhode Island, Michigan and Maryland have been hit with lawsuits based on their claims of overpaying recipients.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

