What a “tontine” could mean for your retirement savings
Oct 6, 2021

Also today, Susan Schmidt discusses the markets with us. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen urges regulation of the company. There's also buzz swirling around a potential work requirement for parents in order to access their child tax credit funds.

Segments From this episode

Facebook whistleblower Haugen stresses need for regulation to Senators

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 6, 2021
Haugen also said Facebook was also fueled by an emphasis on short-term profits.
Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen appears before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee during a hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' at the Russell Senate Office Building on Oct. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Pressure mounts to require parents to work to get the child tax credit

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 6, 2021
Opponents fear that requirement could make the benefit inaccessible to the families who need it most.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Community Change
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

