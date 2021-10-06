What a “tontine” could mean for your retirement savings
Also today, Susan Schmidt discusses the markets with us. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen urges regulation of the company. There's also buzz swirling around a potential work requirement for parents in order to access their child tax credit funds.
Facebook whistleblower Haugen stresses need for regulation to Senators
Haugen also said Facebook was also fueled by an emphasis on short-term profits.
Pressure mounts to require parents to work to get the child tax credit
Opponents fear that requirement could make the benefit inaccessible to the families who need it most.
