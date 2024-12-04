Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Thanks for supporting Marketplace this Giving Tuesday. If you missed it - you can still contribute to powering public media! Donate Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What a slim GOP majority in the House means for economic policy
Dec 4, 2024

What a slim GOP majority in the House means for economic policy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
The GOP will control the House, but only by five seats. We'll discuss what that means for Republican economic goals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PST
6:56
3:05 AM PST
13:40
Dec 3, 2024
29:45
Dec 3, 2024
29:49
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?