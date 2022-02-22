Western nations to impose fresh sanctions on Russia
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The U.S., U.K. and European Union are all set to impose fresh sanctions on Russia - we have the latest on what shape those might take. Also today, the world's biggest gas producers are meeting in Qatar, with global gas supplies right at the center of those geopolitical tensions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer