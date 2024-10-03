Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

West Coast ports kick into high gear
Oct 3, 2024

West Coast ports kick into high gear

Getty Images
As we enter day three of port strikes along the East and Gulf Coasts, ports on the West Coast are fielding record high amounts of diverted cargo. Plus, reassessing the legality of election betting, and the knock-on effects of stricter new SNAP requirements for older adults.

Segments From this episode

New SNAP work requirements for older adults go into effect

by Savannah Peters
Oct 3, 2024
As part of last year’s debt ceiling showdown, lawmakers agreed to raise the age under which SNAP participants are required to fill out paperwork on their employment status — from 49 to 54 for adults without dependents or disabilities.
hapabapa/Getty Images
With East Coast and Gulf ports closed by the strike, West Coast ports are busier than usual

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 3, 2024
For months, shippers have been insuring against strike delays by sending their cargo to the other side of the continent.
California's Port of Long Beach side handled 913,000 shipping containers last month, about 18% more than normal.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

