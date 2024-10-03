West Coast ports kick into high gear
As we enter day three of port strikes along the East and Gulf Coasts, ports on the West Coast are fielding record high amounts of diverted cargo. Plus, reassessing the legality of election betting, and the knock-on effects of stricter new SNAP requirements for older adults.
New SNAP work requirements for older adults go into effect
As part of last year’s debt ceiling showdown, lawmakers agreed to raise the age under which SNAP participants are required to fill out paperwork on their employment status — from 49 to 54 for adults without dependents or disabilities.
With East Coast and Gulf ports closed by the strike, West Coast ports are busier than usual
For months, shippers have been insuring against strike delays by sending their cargo to the other side of the continent.
