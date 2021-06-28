We’re still trying to figure out where everyone is going to work

States have started cutting federal unemployment benefits. We're starting to see that show up in the jobless claims numbers.

Weekly jobless claims are back on a downward trajectory. The cuts to federal pandemic unemployment benefits in certain states may not have a huge effect on June hiring and unemployment numbers, however, which are out this Friday. It's a little early for the cuts to be reflected in that data, said Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. That its, it remains to be seen if a cut in unemployment benefits will correspond with an acceleration in hiring or not. Coronado said the consensus number for jobs created in June is around 700,000. That would be a little bit of a pickup in pace compared to May.