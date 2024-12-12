Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Weight loss drugs see huge gains
Dec 12, 2024

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Prescriptions for Wegovy have doubled and prescriptions for Zepbound have tripled in the past year.

Segments From this episode

Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them

by Samantha Fields
Dec 12, 2024
The drugs are expensive out of pocket. Even with insurance, high co-pays can also limit who has access to them.
Despite list prices from around $1,000 to $1,500 a month, weight loss drugs have surged in popularity over the past year.
Kevin Mohatt for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Australia introduces a news tax

Australia is bringing in a fresh system to force tech companies to pay media outlets for news that’s republished on their sites. It will require richer tech companies such as Meta or Google to pay publishers for content; otherwise, they’ll face higher taxes. The BBC’s Katie Silver reports.

What France's political gridlock might cost its economy

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 12, 2024
While the country awaits a new prime minister, a budget crisis looms.
France's government was effectively toppled after French Prime Minister Michel Barnier was ousted in a no-confidence vote last week. Now, the country waits for a new prime minister.
Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

