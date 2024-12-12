Weight loss drugs see huge gains
Prescriptions for Wegovy have doubled and prescriptions for Zepbound have tripled in the past year.
Demand for weight loss drugs is rising, though many insurers won't cover them
The drugs are expensive out of pocket. Even with insurance, high co-pays can also limit who has access to them.
Australia introduces a news tax
Australia is bringing in a fresh system to force tech companies to pay media outlets for news that’s republished on their sites. It will require richer tech companies such as Meta or Google to pay publishers for content; otherwise, they’ll face higher taxes. The BBC’s Katie Silver reports.
What France's political gridlock might cost its economy
While the country awaits a new prime minister, a budget crisis looms.
