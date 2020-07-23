Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Jobless claims are up again, for the first time since March
Jul 23, 2020

Jobless claims are up again, for the first time since March

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has sent the number of unemployment claims back up. More information today on the Senate Republicans' COVID-19 relief bill. And, an old oil tanker in Yemen could make the humanitarian crisis there worse.

Segments From this episode

Weekly unemployment claims rose to 1.4 million last week

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more about how the pandemic and the U.S. response to it are affecting the foundation of our economy.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Aging oil tanker in Yemen raises concern about catastrophe in the Red Sea

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 23, 2020
Observers worry that the ship — a "pawn" in Yemen’s civil war — could spill its oil and affect fisheries and drinking water.
A 2019 view of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, near where the FSO Safer is moored. Observers say the ship poses risk to the area.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
COVID-19
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants