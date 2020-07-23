Jul 23, 2020
Jobless claims are up again, for the first time since March
The resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has sent the number of unemployment claims back up. More information today on the Senate Republicans' COVID-19 relief bill. And, an old oil tanker in Yemen could make the humanitarian crisis there worse.
Segments From this episode
Weekly unemployment claims rose to 1.4 million last week
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more about how the pandemic and the U.S. response to it are affecting the foundation of our economy.
Aging oil tanker in Yemen raises concern about catastrophe in the Red Sea
Observers worry that the ship — a "pawn" in Yemen’s civil war — could spill its oil and affect fisheries and drinking water.
