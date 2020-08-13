Aug 13, 2020
Just under 1 million people signed up for unemployment last week. Somehow, that’s an improvement.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Last week, 963,000 more people signed up for unemployment benefits. Plus, how do we define price gouging? Also, how families are feeling about the upcoming school year. And, understanding the pay gap for Black women.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
It's stunning that first-time jobless claims are as high as they are
Diane Swonk, chief economist at the tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, has more.
What constitutes price gouging?
States prohibit exorbitant price increases for essential goods during an emergency.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Families are worried about the costs of online learning, study shows
Parents are concerned about what online learning could to do their finances and their career growth.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
For Black women, the pay gap persists
In times of crisis, existing patterns of inequality become more pronounced.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director