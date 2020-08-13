Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Just under 1 million people signed up for unemployment last week. Somehow, that’s an improvement.
Aug 13, 2020

Last week, 963,000 more people signed up for unemployment benefits. Plus, how do we define price gouging? Also, how families are feeling about the upcoming school year. And, understanding the pay gap for Black women.

Segments From this episode

It's stunning that first-time jobless claims are as high as they are

Diane Swonk, chief economist at the tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, has more.
COVID-19

What constitutes price gouging?

by Jasmine Garsd
Aug 13, 2020
States prohibit exorbitant price increases for essential goods during an emergency.
Rising prices by a lot on essential items — like eggs or medicine — during a crisis is illegal.
Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images
Parenting in a Pandemic

Families are worried about the costs of online learning, study shows

by David Brancaccio , Kristin Schwab and Alex Schroeder
Aug 13, 2020
Parents are concerned about what online learning could to do their finances and their career growth.
The burdens on families include paying for devices, internet connection and lunches, but also concerns about career growth for parents.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Race and Economy

For Black women, the pay gap persists

by Erika Beras
Aug 13, 2020
In times of crisis, existing patterns of inequality become more pronounced.
Before the pandemic, a Black woman made 62 cents for every dollar a white man made. But COVID-19 has likely exacerbated that.
Drazen Zigic/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
