Another million people filed for unemployment
Aug 27, 2020

Weekly initial jobless claims have been below 1 million just once in the past five months. Plus, how many people are also losing health insurance when they lose their jobs? And, the latest on Hurricane Laura.

Segments From this episode

The latest evidence that the economic recovery is faltering

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, offers some insight.
COVID-19

With job losses, workers and their families lose health insurance coverage

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 27, 2020
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that number is at 12 million people.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
How COVID-19 compounds economic damage from Hurricane Laura

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Daniel Shin and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 27, 2020
And government response often falls short of meeting the needs of those hit by storms.
A picture taken on Aug. 27, 2020 shows a destroyed building on a beach as the eye wall of hurricane Laura passes over in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
