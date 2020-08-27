Aug 27, 2020
Another million people filed for unemployment
Weekly initial jobless claims have been below 1 million just once in the past five months. Plus, how many people are also losing health insurance when they lose their jobs? And, the latest on Hurricane Laura.
The latest evidence that the economic recovery is faltering
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, offers some insight.
With job losses, workers and their families lose health insurance coverage
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that number is at 12 million people.
How COVID-19 compounds economic damage from Hurricane Laura
And government response often falls short of meeting the needs of those hit by storms.
