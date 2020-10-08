Oct 8, 2020
The weekly number of people signing up for unemployment isn’t really coming down
First-time unemployment insurance claims remain elevated. Plus, per Trump today, coronavirus relief negotiations are still on. Also, where Harris and Pence came down on climate change in Wednesday night's debate. And, JPMorgan Chase's move to address the racial wealth gap.
The number of weekly jobless claims is about the same as it was the week before, and that's not a good place to be
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more. "What we're seeing is this persistence of these elevated initial unemployment claims," Swonk said. "I couldn't have imagined that we would still be here in this kind of place with the hole that we've dug from COVID so deep and still seeing such extraordinary pain."
Pence, Harris focus on fracking, climate change in VP debate
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
JPMorgan Chase promises $30 billion to address racial wealth gap
Some of the initiative is philanthropic, but most of it is lending with an expected return for the bank.
