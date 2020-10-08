The number of weekly jobless claims is about the same as it was the week before, and that's not a good place to be

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more. "What we're seeing is this persistence of these elevated initial unemployment claims," Swonk said. "I couldn't have imagined that we would still be here in this kind of place with the hole that we've dug from COVID so deep and still seeing such extraordinary pain."