The weekly number of people signing up for unemployment isn’t really coming down
Oct 8, 2020

The weekly number of people signing up for unemployment isn’t really coming down

First-time unemployment insurance claims remain elevated. Plus, per Trump today, coronavirus relief negotiations are still on. Also, where Harris and Pence came down on climate change in Wednesday night's debate. And, JPMorgan Chase's move to address the racial wealth gap.

The number of weekly jobless claims is about the same as it was the week before, and that's not a good place to be

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more. "What we're seeing is this persistence of these elevated initial unemployment claims," Swonk said. "I couldn't have imagined that we would still be here in this kind of place with the hole that we've dug from COVID so deep and still seeing such extraordinary pain."
Pence, Harris focus on fracking, climate change in VP debate

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Race and Economy

JPMorgan Chase promises $30 billion to address racial wealth gap

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Oct 8, 2020
Some of the initiative is philanthropic, but most of it is lending with an expected return for the bank.
"We can do more and do better to break down systems that have propagated racism and widespread economic inequality, especially for Black and Latinx people," JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
