Weekly jobless claims take an unexpected dip
Dec 30, 2021

Weekly jobless claims take an unexpected dip

Also today: A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 in California could alter how companies like Amazon use data to manage workers in warehouses. We take a look at the general health of the U.S. job market.

Segments From this episode

Flight attendant union chief on what the pandemic means for the larger labor movement

by Andy Uhler , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Dec 30, 2021
Flight attendants have become frontline workers themselves, facing many obstacles at the nexus of the pandemic and travel.
Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President Sara Nelson testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committe in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The air transportation executives testified about the current state of the U.S. airline industry during the oversight hearing.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
What job trends will the new year bring?

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 30, 2021
The economy is growing and employers are still looking for workers, and that trend will probably continue for awhile.
With strong job growth in recent months, job hunters may have their pick of jobs heading in to the new year.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 30, 2021
The law is aimed at large warehouse companies that use algorithms to manage worker productivity.
A new California law will require greater transparency from big warehouse operators, like Amazon, on how they use technology to track productivity. Above, a woman works at an Amazon packing station in 2019.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

