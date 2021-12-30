We need your help to meet our $500,000 goal by the end of the year. Make your gift to Marketplace today.
Weekly jobless claims take an unexpected dip
Also today: A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 in California could alter how companies like Amazon use data to manage workers in warehouses. We take a look at the general health of the U.S. job market.
Segments From this episode
Flight attendant union chief on what the pandemic means for the larger labor movement
Flight attendants have become frontline workers themselves, facing many obstacles at the nexus of the pandemic and travel.
What job trends will the new year bring?
The economy is growing and employers are still looking for workers, and that trend will probably continue for awhile.
New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas
The law is aimed at large warehouse companies that use algorithms to manage worker productivity.
