We should not be disappointed in the May hiring numbers

From Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial: "We went into this number with economists expecting 675,000 hires. We got 559,000. I'd say that's still pretty good." We unpack more of the data from today's government report on jobs and unemployment. Plus, the Justice Department is increasing its information-gathering efforts on cyberattacks amid a rise in the frequency and size of ransomware attacks. And, the Biden administration is pushing new incentives for people to get vaccinated. What do we know about how well they work?