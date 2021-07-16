We didn’t buy more in June, but we did spend more …
While retail sales were up 0.6% in the month of June, sales in quantity terms were down — the reason is inflation. Plus, a look at the banking sector's insistence that employees return to the office. And we'll hear from a farm in California's Central Valley that is battling historic drought.
Segments From this episode
The ins and outs of the retail sales rebound
Is this an illusion created by inflation? "Marketplace Morning Report" regular Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, joins us to hash it out.
Why are some large banks taking a hard line on workers returning to the office?
Unlike the tech sector, the finance world is putting a big emphasis on face time.
A California farm battles drought: “We're out here trying to survive"
A historic drought threatening crops in the West could send food prices higher.
