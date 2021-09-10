We can neither confirm nor deny exactly how much the US spends on counterterrorism
Also today: We discuss President Biden's vaccine rules for businesses with a former OSHA head. Supermarket chain Kroger is hoping to keep growing by enlisting ghost kitchens, which are restaurants that only do delivery and takeout.
What do we know about U.S. counterterrorism spending? Not much.
Some of the spending is classified, while there's also been a lack of transparency.
Kroger aims to boost growth by partnering with ghost kitchens
The grocery chain is teaming up with "restaurants" that only do delivery and take-out.
