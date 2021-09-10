Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

We can neither confirm nor deny exactly how much the US spends on counterterrorism
Sep 10, 2021

We can neither confirm nor deny exactly how much the US spends on counterterrorism

Also today: We discuss President Biden's vaccine rules for businesses with a former OSHA head. Supermarket chain Kroger is hoping to keep growing by enlisting ghost kitchens, which are restaurants that only do delivery and takeout.

Segments From this episode

What do we know about U.S. counterterrorism spending? Not much.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 10, 2021
Some of the spending is classified, while there's also been a lack of transparency.
Travelers are screened by Transportation Security Administration workers at a security check point at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Kroger aims to boost growth by partnering with ghost kitchens

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 10, 2021
The grocery chain is teaming up with "restaurants" that only do delivery and take-out.
The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

