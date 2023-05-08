Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Warren Buffett talks shop at Berkshire annual “festival”
May 8, 2023

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Berkshire Hathaway shareholders converged on Omaha, Nebraska this weekend for the conglomerate's annual "festival", where Warren Buffett and Co. gave their takes on the economy. We look at what key players said about the road ahead. Plus, the Fed releases a report today about what bank loan officers have been up to, which comes on the heels of the collapse of First Republic Bank. And, what public holidays in the UK, dubbed "bank holidays", mean businesses in that country. 

Segments From this episode

What happened at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting?

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what Buffett had to say about the economy at the meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.
Fed slated to release report detailing bank lending practices

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer details what Fed watchers will be looking for in the so-called SLOOS report.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

