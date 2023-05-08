Warren Buffett talks shop at Berkshire annual “festival”

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders converged on Omaha, Nebraska this weekend for the conglomerate's annual "festival", where Warren Buffett and Co. gave their takes on the economy. We look at what key players said about the road ahead. Plus, the Fed releases a report today about what bank loan officers have been up to, which comes on the heels of the collapse of First Republic Bank. And, what public holidays in the UK, dubbed "bank holidays", mean businesses in that country.