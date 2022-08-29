My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage
Aug 29, 2022

Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage

The U.S. Department of Energy is warning that the supply of heating oil in New England is way below average, just as we head into the fall and winter. The Energy Department is telling states in the northeast to stockpile. Plus, this may not come as a surprise to many, but air travel complaints were up 35% in June compared to May, and they're up almost 270% compared to pre-pandemic levels. And, why scooters, mopeds and motorcycles no longer get to park for free in Paris.

Segments From this episode

People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?

by Lily Jamali
Aug 29, 2022
Complaints about airlines have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels, with passengers left in limbo by cancellations and delays.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Paris will charge for motorcycle parking, stirring protest from the biker community

by John Laurenson
Aug 29, 2022
The cost of street parking for a motorcycle will be about $40 a day. Officials would like to see greater use of public transportation.
Opinion polls show Parisians like the city's efforts to reduce car driving, and many support the new fees for motorbikes.
Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

