Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage

The U.S. Department of Energy is warning that the supply of heating oil in New England is way below average, just as we head into the fall and winter. The Energy Department is telling states in the northeast to stockpile. Plus, this may not come as a surprise to many, but air travel complaints were up 35% in June compared to May, and they're up almost 270% compared to pre-pandemic levels. And, why scooters, mopeds and motorcycles no longer get to park for free in Paris.