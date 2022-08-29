Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage
The U.S. Department of Energy is warning that the supply of heating oil in New England is way below average, just as we head into the fall and winter. The Energy Department is telling states in the northeast to stockpile. Plus, this may not come as a surprise to many, but air travel complaints were up 35% in June compared to May, and they're up almost 270% compared to pre-pandemic levels. And, why scooters, mopeds and motorcycles no longer get to park for free in Paris.
Segments From this episode
People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?
Complaints about airlines have nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels, with passengers left in limbo by cancellations and delays.
Paris will charge for motorcycle parking, stirring protest from the biker community
The cost of street parking for a motorcycle will be about $40 a day. Officials would like to see greater use of public transportation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant