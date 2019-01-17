A warning on growing threats to global coffee production

From the BBC World Service… An update on the U.S.-China trade relations. Changing climate is threatening extinction for 60 percent of the world's coffee species, new research shows. It's not only a problem for your morning buzz, but also for nations like Ethiopia, whose economies depend on the multibillion-dollar coffee trade. Then, after three days of clashes between police and protesters in Zimbabwe, businesses have partially reopened, though public transport is thin, and a blackout is ongoing on social media. We'll explain why the government doubled gas prices and how residents are dealing with the skyrocketing cost of living.