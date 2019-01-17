DownloadDownload

A warning on growing threats to global coffee production

January 17, 2019

From the BBC World Service… An update on the U.S.-China trade relations. Changing climate is threatening extinction for 60 percent of the world's coffee species, new research shows. It's not only a problem for your morning buzz, but also for nations like Ethiopia, whose economies depend on the multibillion-dollar coffee trade. Then, after three days of clashes between police and protesters in Zimbabwe, businesses have partially reopened, though public transport is thin, and a blackout is ongoing on social media. We'll explain why the government doubled gas prices and how residents are dealing with the skyrocketing cost of living. Today's show is sponsored by SignNowWasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.

