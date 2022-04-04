War in Ukraine worsens Turkey’s cost-of-living spiral
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Inflation in Turkey soared to 61.1% in March, a new record high. We take you to Istanbul to hear why higher commodity prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine have exacerbated the problem in Turkey. Also, the rising cost of living is a problem being acutely felt by those in rural areas of France. And in Sri Lanka, an economic crisis has forced a series of cabinet resignations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer