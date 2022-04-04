Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
War in Ukraine worsens Turkey’s cost-of-living spiral
Apr 4, 2022

War in Ukraine worsens Turkey’s cost-of-living spiral

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Inflation in Turkey soared to 61.1% in March, a new record high. We take you to Istanbul to hear why higher commodity prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine have exacerbated the problem in Turkey. Also, the rising cost of living is a problem being acutely felt by those in rural areas of France. And in Sri Lanka, an economic crisis has forced a series of cabinet resignations.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PDT
7:58
12:38 AM PDT
9:22
7:48 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 1, 2022
24:30
Apr 1, 2022
27:28
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Economic Pulse
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Wages rise ... but prices rise more
Wages rise ... but prices rise more