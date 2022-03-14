War in Ukraine complicates the world’s wheat situation

Ukraine and Russia account for nearly a third of all global wheat exports. And as you might expect, wheat prices have been soaring thanks to Russia’s war in Ukraine. So what can be done to increase supplies and tamp down prices? From the BBC, China is dealing with some new threats on the COVID front, and its markets are acting accordingly. We also check in on Maine, where there's concern that vast fields of solar panels are going to take up too much space for farmland.