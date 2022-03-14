Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

War in Ukraine complicates the world’s wheat situation
Mar 14, 2022

Ukraine and Russia account for nearly a third of all global wheat exports. And as you might expect, wheat prices have been soaring thanks to Russia’s war in Ukraine. So what can be done to increase supplies and tamp down prices? From the BBC, China is dealing with some new threats on the COVID front, and its markets are acting accordingly. We also check in on Maine, where there's concern that vast fields of solar panels are going to take up too much space for farmland.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

