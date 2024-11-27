Walmart rethinks DEI
Segments From this episode
The nation's largest retailer backs off of diversity efforts
After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, lots of companies said they would diversify their workforces and suppliers, and make philanthropic donations to racial equity efforts. At Walmart, that included a $100 million dollar commitment over five years to address “the root causes of gaps in outcomes experienced by Black and African American people.”
How tariffs would impact consumer spending
Markets and businesses continue to digest the latest announcement from President-elect Donald Trump around tariffs — he said he’d impose new ones on goods from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office. But tariffs are on goods, not countries. So whoever pays for those goods, pays the tariffs. And that ultimately means U.S. consumers.