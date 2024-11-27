Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Walmart rethinks DEI
Nov 27, 2024

Walmart rethinks DEI

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The nation's largest retailer joins a growing list of companies that just a few years ago were sowing off their efforts to address racial disparities.

Segments From this episode

The nation's largest retailer backs off of diversity efforts

by Henry Epp

After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, lots of companies said they would diversify their workforces and suppliers, and make philanthropic donations to racial equity efforts. At Walmart, that included a $100 million dollar commitment over five years to address “the root causes of gaps in outcomes experienced by Black and African American people.”

How tariffs would impact consumer spending

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Markets and businesses continue to digest the latest announcement from President-elect Donald Trump around tariffs — he said he’d impose new ones on goods from Mexico, Canada and China on his first day in office. But tariffs are on goods, not countries. So whoever pays for those goods, pays the tariffs. And that ultimately means U.S. consumers.

Will Greenland's new airport help its economy take off?

by Adrienne Murray
Nov 27, 2024
From the end of November, large planes will be able to land at Nuuk for the first time, thanks to a new, longer runway and a sleek new terminal building.
Workers lay the runway for the new airport of Nuuk, Greenland in August.
James Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
