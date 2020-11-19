Nov 19, 2020
Many full-time workers still have incomes low enough to qualify for Medicaid, SNAP
Plus, jobless claims rise, while those who still have jobs are getting into real estate. Also, an update on the hotel industry. And, a closer look at the teen voting bloc ahead of Georgia's Senate runoff elections.
Walmart, McDonald's among largest employers of workers on SNAP, Medicaid, GAO report shows
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The strong housing market can have a positive effect on other parts of the economy
Housing starts — essentially how many new homes are being constructed — are up 14% year over year. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott, says this kind of growth can have a "multiplier effect across other areas of the economy." "Each dollar spent on what we call residential investment, which is sort of building a new house or renovating, generates as much as $3 to $5 of other activity elsewhere in the economy," LeBas said. "So that's, that's one really positive sign that I think we need to spend some time looking at and feeling good about."
Hotel operators forecast bleak prospects as COVID-19 surges
The holidays, usually a busy time for the hotel industry, won't help this year as many families stay at home.
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections
Teens need a little extra nudging to cast ballots, so organizers in Georgia are reaching out by email, phone and more.
