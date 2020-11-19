The strong housing market can have a positive effect on other parts of the economy

Housing starts — essentially how many new homes are being constructed — are up 14% year over year. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott, says this kind of growth can have a "multiplier effect across other areas of the economy." "Each dollar spent on what we call residential investment, which is sort of building a new house or renovating, generates as much as $3 to $5 of other activity elsewhere in the economy," LeBas said. "So that's, that's one really positive sign that I think we need to spend some time looking at and feeling good about."