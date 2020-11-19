Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Many full-time workers still have incomes low enough to qualify for Medicaid, SNAP
Nov 19, 2020

Many full-time workers still have incomes low enough to qualify for Medicaid, SNAP

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, jobless claims rise, while those who still have jobs are getting into real estate. Also, an update on the hotel industry. And, a closer look at the teen voting bloc ahead of Georgia's Senate runoff elections.

Segments From this episode

Walmart, McDonald's among largest employers of workers on SNAP, Medicaid, GAO report shows

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The strong housing market can have a positive effect on other parts of the economy

Housing starts — essentially how many new homes are being constructed — are up 14% year over year. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott, says this kind of growth can have a "multiplier effect across other areas of the economy." "Each dollar spent on what we call residential investment, which is sort of building a new house or renovating, generates as much as $3 to $5 of other activity elsewhere in the economy," LeBas said. "So that's, that's one really positive sign that I think we need to spend some time looking at and feeling good about."
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Hotel operators forecast bleak prospects as COVID-19 surges

by Andy Uhler
Nov 19, 2020
The holidays, usually a busy time for the hotel industry, won't help this year as many families stay at home.
A closed hotel is seen in April in New York City.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Elections 2020

The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 19, 2020
Teens need a little extra nudging to cast ballots, so organizers in Georgia are reaching out by email, phone and more.
A pile of stickers for voters at Park Tavern on Nov. 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

All the Pieces Patrice Pike

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
New report says 12 million jobless workers are about to lose unemployment benefits
Unemployment 2020
New report says 12 million jobless workers are about to lose unemployment benefits
Unemployment insurance is broken. How can it be fixed?
COVID-19
Unemployment insurance is broken. How can it be fixed?
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
Elections 2020
What the USC Daybreak poll got right and wrong about 2020 election predictions
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections
Elections 2020
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections