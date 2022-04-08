Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Apr 8, 2022

Walmart is offering new truck drivers six figures. What does that mean for the industry?

Walmart has announced it's raising the starting salaries for its long-haul truck drivers to as much as $110,000 dollars per year. This comes amid ongoing supply chain problems, a strong labor market, and a shortage of truckers in the US. Walmart had already been an industry leader in paying its drivers, but what does this mean for other companies? A look at what the newest consumer debt numbers can tell us about spending and the economy. Colleges and universities are using funding from the American Rescue Plan to assist students in paying for basic needs like transportation and childcare. 

Should colleges help students pay for basic living costs?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 8, 2022
The American Rescue Plan earmarked about $77 billion in higher education relief, with a significant chunk dedicated to helping students with costs outside tuition, including housing, food and clothes.
Above, transit passengers on the Metro C Line in Los Angeles, California. Grants for schools made available through the American Rescue Plan are providing funds for college students' needs, like public transit or child care.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

