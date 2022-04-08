Walmart is offering new truck drivers six figures. What does that mean for the industry?
Walmart has announced it's raising the starting salaries for its long-haul truck drivers to as much as $110,000 dollars per year. This comes amid ongoing supply chain problems, a strong labor market, and a shortage of truckers in the US. Walmart had already been an industry leader in paying its drivers, but what does this mean for other companies? A look at what the newest consumer debt numbers can tell us about spending and the economy. Colleges and universities are using funding from the American Rescue Plan to assist students in paying for basic needs like transportation and childcare.
Segments From this episode
Should colleges help students pay for basic living costs?
The American Rescue Plan earmarked about $77 billion in higher education relief, with a significant chunk dedicated to helping students with costs outside tuition, including housing, food and clothes.
