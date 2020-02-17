Walmart gets into health care

Select Your Location... Birmingham Dothan Gadsden Huntsville Jacksonville Mobile Muscle Shoals Selma Troy Tuscaloosa Anchorage Dillingham Homer Juneau Kenai Ketchikan Petersburg Sitka Phoenix Tucson El Dorado Jonesboro Little Rock Calexico Chico Los Angeles Mojave / Antelope Monterey / Salinas / Santa Cruz Oxnard Palm Springs Quincy Redding Riverside / San Bernardino Sacramento San Diego San Francisco Santa Maria / Lompoc Stockton Tahoe City Thousand Oaks Aspen Breckenridge Carbondale Colorado Springs Cortez Estes Park Ft. Collins / Greeley La Junta Lamar Steamboat Springs Trinidad / Starkville Vail Fairfield Hartford / New Britain / Middletown Norwich Stamford / Norwalk Washington Ft. Pierce / Stuart / Vero Beach Jacksonville Marathon Miami / Ft. Lauderdale / Hollywood Orlando Panama City Pensacola Tallahassee West Palm Beach / Boca Raton Albany Athens Atlanta Augusta Brunswick Carrollton Chatsworth Columbus Dahlonega Demorest Folkston Ft. Gaines Macon Rome Savannah St. Marys Tifton Valdosta Waycross Boise Bonners Ferry Burley McCall Pocatello Sun Valley Chicago DeKalb Freeport Kankakee LaSalle / Peru Macomb Marion / Carbondale (Southern IL) Mt. Vernon Olney Pittsfield Quad Cities (Davenport / Rock Island / Moline) Quincy Springfield Sterling Urbana Warsaw Bloomington Crawfordsville Elkhart Franklin Ft. Wayne Gary Indianapolis West Lafayette Bettendorf Carroll Cedar Rapids Decorah Des Moines Dubuque Ft. Dodge Iowa City Lamoni Mason City Ottumwa Waterloo / Cedar Falls Brewster Colby Elkhart Garden City Hays Hill City / Hays Wichita Corbin Fulton Hazard Lexington / Fayette Louisville Madisonville Morehead Murray Alexandria Monroe New Orleans Shreveport Thibodeaux Augusta / Waterville Bangor Calais Camden Ft. Kent Portland Presque Isle Baltimore Frederick Ocean City Salisbury / Ocean City Boston Great Barrington Springfield Alpena Berrien Springs Detroit Flint Grand Rapids Harbor Springs Houghton Kalamazoo Mount Pleasant Oscoda Sault Ste. Marie Standish Whitehall Appleton Austin Bemidji Brainerd Buhl Collegeville Duluth / Superior Ely Fergus Fall Grand Forks Grand Marais Grand Rapids Hinckley International Falls Mankato / St. Peter Minneapolis / St. Paul Moorhead Redwood Falls Rochester Roseau Thief River Falls Worthington Biloxi Booneville Bude Greenwood Jackson Meridian Mississippi State Oxford Cape Girardeau Chillicothe Columbia Farmington Kansas City Maryville St. Louis Big Timber Billings Bozeman Butte Colstrip Great Falls Hamilton Helena Kalispell / Flathead Valley Livingston Miles City Missoula Standford / Lewistown Wolf Point Alliance Bassett Chadron Hastings Lexington Lincoln Merriman Norfolk North Platte Omaha / Council Bluffs Elko Jackpot Las Vegas Lund / Ely Panaca Reno Tonopah Berlin Colebrook Concord (Lakes Region) Hanover Jackson Keene Littleton Nashua Atlantic City Berlin Bridgeton Cape May Court House Manahawkin Netcong Sussex Toms River Trenton Las Cruces Maljamar Portales Albany / Schenectady / Troy Binghamton Buffalo / Niagara Falls Canajoharie Corning/Elmira Cortland Geneva Hornell Ithaca Jamestown Kingston Middletown New York Olean Oneonta Oswego Plattsburgh Rochester Southampton Syracuse Ticonderoga Utica / Rome Watertown Asheville Charlotte / Gastonia / Rock Hill Columbia / Manteo Elizabeth City Franklin Greensboro / Winston-Salem / High Point Greenville / New Bern / Jacksonville Hickory Raleigh / Durham Rocky Mount / Wilson Wilmington Bismarck Dickinson Fargo / Moorhead Grand Forks Jamestown Minot Williston Bryan Chillicothe Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Defiance Lima Oxford Toledo Yellow Springs / Dayton Altus Ardmore Clinton Guymon Ketchum Lawton Oklahoma City Stillwater Astoria Baker City Bend Burns Coos Bay Corvallis Enterprise Eugene / Springfield Hood River John Day LaGrande Lakeview Pendleton Portland The Dalles Tillamook Erie Harrisburg / Lebanon / Carlisle Kane Philadelphia Pittsburgh State College Aiken Beaufort Charleston Columbia Conway Greenville / Spartanburg Orangeburg Rock Hill Sumter Aberdeen Brookings Faith Lowry Martin Pierre Rapid City Sioux Falls Spearfish Vermillion Watertown Cookeville Knoxville Nashville Tullahoma Abilene Alpine Amarillo Austin Beaumont Bryan / College Station Bushland Commerce Dalhart Dallas / Ft. Worth Houston / Galveston Ingram Lubbock Lufkin / Nacogdoches Marfa Odessa-Midland San Angelo San Antonio Spearman Texarkana Waco Wichita Falls Logan Moab Monroe Monticello Park City Richfield Roosevelt Salt Lake City / Ogden / Provo St. George Vernal Bennington Brattleboro Burlington Lebanon / Rutland / White River Junction Montpelier / Barre / St. Johnsbury Windsor Blacksburg / Christiansburg / Radford / Pulaski Charlottesville Chase City Eastville Emporia Farmville Fredericksburg Gloucester Point Harrisonburg Heathsville Lexington Marion Nassawadox Norfolk / Virginia Beach / Newport News Richmond Roanoke / Lynchburg Wise Bellingham Olympia Seattle / Tacoma Spokane Brule Eau Claire Green Bay Highland Kenosha LaCrosse Madison Menomonie Milwaukee / Racine Platteville Sister Bay Wausau Sheridan