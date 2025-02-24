Wall Street’s trying to shrug off last week’s concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Markets opened higher this morning after a spate of worrisome economic numbers caused a tumble on Friday.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The latest market movements
Recent economic data revealed declining service sector business activity and consumer sentiment that showed rising inflation expectations — which can be self-fulfilling. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
Layoffs and administrative leave at USAID
The Trump administration is moving ahead with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development. It sent out a notice to USAID workers yesterday.
The economic forces behind Canada's ongoing political drama
Falling productivity, immigration and a high cost of living all set the stage for Canada's general election this year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC