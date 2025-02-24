Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Wall Street’s trying to shrug off last week’s concerns
Feb 24, 2025

Wall Street’s trying to shrug off last week’s concerns

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Markets opened higher this morning after a spate of worrisome economic numbers caused a tumble on Friday.

Segments From this episode

The latest market movements

by Nova Safo

Recent economic data revealed declining service sector business activity and consumer sentiment that showed rising inflation expectations — which can be self-fulfilling. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

Layoffs and administrative leave at USAID

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Trump administration is moving ahead with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development. It sent out a notice to USAID workers yesterday.

The economic forces behind Canada's ongoing political drama

by Sam Gruet
Feb 24, 2025
Falling productivity, immigration and a high cost of living all set the stage for Canada's general election this year.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity has sunk amid economic frustrations.
Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

