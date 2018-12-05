Wall Street in the #MeToo era

Members of the petroleum cartel OPEC are set to meet in Vienna to find a fix to sliding oil prices, but what can they actually accomplish? The Trump administration has some suggestions for the U.S. Postal Service on how to do business better. One solution: delivering mail less often. Plus, in the #MeToo era, men working on Wall Street are claiming they've changed their behavior for fear of accusations of impropriety, but those supposed changes might adversely affect women. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.