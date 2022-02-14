Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Wages or prices: Which are rising faster?
Feb 14, 2022

Wages or prices: Which are rising faster?

Well, it depends. For some jobs, wage hikes are actually outpacing price increases. But, overall, prices are rising faster. We dig into the data so you know where you stand. Plus, economist Julia Coronado joins the show to break down the latest in financial markets. And, a majority of the emergency housing vouchers approved by Congress to provide pandemic relief are unused. It's because they don't go far enough to cover high rent costs in the booming housing market.

Segments From this episode

Fed officials have different ideas for how to go about raising interest rates. Their conflicting messages are roiling markets.

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Are wages keeping up with inflation? Depends on your job.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 14, 2022
Some workers are seeing wage increases above the rate of inflation. But, overall, rising prices are outpacing rising wages.
Sure, wages are increasing right alongside prices right now. But, overall, prices are rising faster.
Thitaree Sarmkasat/Getty Images
Most of the nearly 70,000 housing vouchers Congress authorized last year remain unused

by Nina Sparling
Feb 14, 2022
The pandemic response program provided billions of dollars that were meant to help get unhoused people into permanent housing.
Dale Bonanno received an emergency housing voucher as part of a pandemic program designed to move unhoused people into more permanent housing.
Gretchen Ertl
Music from the episode

Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

