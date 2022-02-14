Wages or prices: Which are rising faster?

Well, it depends. For some jobs, wage hikes are actually outpacing price increases. But, overall, prices are rising faster. We dig into the data so you know where you stand. Plus, economist Julia Coronado joins the show to break down the latest in financial markets. And, a majority of the emergency housing vouchers approved by Congress to provide pandemic relief are unused. It's because they don't go far enough to cover high rent costs in the booming housing market.