Wages or prices: Which are rising faster?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Well, it depends. For some jobs, wage hikes are actually outpacing price increases. But, overall, prices are rising faster. We dig into the data so you know where you stand. Plus, economist Julia Coronado joins the show to break down the latest in financial markets. And, a majority of the emergency housing vouchers approved by Congress to provide pandemic relief are unused. It's because they don't go far enough to cover high rent costs in the booming housing market.
Segments From this episode
Fed officials have different ideas for how to go about raising interest rates. Their conflicting messages are roiling markets.
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Are wages keeping up with inflation? Depends on your job.
Some workers are seeing wage increases above the rate of inflation. But, overall, rising prices are outpacing rising wages.
Most of the nearly 70,000 housing vouchers Congress authorized last year remain unused
The pandemic response program provided billions of dollars that were meant to help get unhoused people into permanent housing.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer