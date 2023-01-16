Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, hitting low-income workers the hardest
Wages aren't keeping up with increasing prices, according to new data on wage growth. That's meaning economic hardship across the board, especially in low-income households that have costs for essentials skyrocket. That disparity between wages and prices is also affecting workers of color more, due to having lower savings rates and fewer liquid assets on average. And, Mexico has passed a new ban on smoking in all public places.
Segments From this episode
Workers of color are being hit by slowing wage growth
Marketplace's Justin Ho reports.
Why your paycheck isn't keeping up with inflation
The average paycheck lagged behind inflation in 2022, and the higher prices are hitting low-wage workers the hardest.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC