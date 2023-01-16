Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, hitting low-income workers the hardest
Jan 16, 2023

Wages aren't keeping up with inflation, hitting low-income workers the hardest

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Wages aren't keeping up with increasing prices, according to new data on wage growth. That's meaning economic hardship across the board, especially in low-income households that have costs for essentials skyrocket. That disparity between wages and prices is also affecting workers of color more, due to having lower savings rates and fewer liquid assets on average. And, Mexico has passed a new ban on smoking in all public places. 

