Apr 12, 2021
Corporate America meets to talk about fighting voting laws
Nearly 100 CEOs and experts met on a videoconference over the weekend to discuss taking action over states and politicians that restrict voting access. Plus, prioritizing Latinx farmworkers for vaccines.
Segments From this episode
New restrictions on voting, and proposals in several states, have corporate leaders working on responses
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Push to vaccinate Latinx farmworkers picks up
As farm work, and COVID risk, pick up through the spring and summer, getting vaccines into the arms of workers is a priority.
