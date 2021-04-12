The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Corporate America meets to talk about fighting voting laws
Apr 12, 2021

Corporate America meets to talk about fighting voting laws

Nearly 100 CEOs and experts met on a videoconference over the weekend to discuss taking action over states and politicians that restrict voting access. Plus, prioritizing Latinx farmworkers for vaccines.

New restrictions on voting, and proposals in several states, have corporate leaders working on responses

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Push to vaccinate Latinx farmworkers picks up

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 12, 2021
As farm work, and COVID risk, pick up through the spring and summer, getting vaccines into the arms of workers is a priority.
Last year, as farm work picked up, COVID spread like wildfire in the crowded fruit-packing plants.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
