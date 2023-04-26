Volvo CEO: Europe needs to hit the gas on green subsidies
From the BBC World Service: The head of carmaker Volvo joins the Marketplace Morning Report and tells us Europe needs to work harder to implement green subsidies to counter the impact of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. Plus, British American Tobacco has been handed a $635 million fine for selling cigarette materials to North Korea. And, we finish by heading to Portugal, which has become the unlikely European capital for bicycle manufacturing.
