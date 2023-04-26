The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Volvo CEO: Europe needs to hit the gas on green subsidies
Apr 26, 2023

From the BBC World Service:  The head of carmaker Volvo joins the Marketplace Morning Report and tells us Europe needs to work harder to implement green subsidies to counter the impact of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. Plus, British American Tobacco has been handed a $635 million fine for selling cigarette materials to North Korea. And, we finish by heading to Portugal, which has become the unlikely European capital for bicycle manufacturing.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

