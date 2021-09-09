Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Virtual reality has now come under China’s regulatory hammer
Sep 9, 2021

From the BBC World Service: A new warning from Beijing authorities about what it sees as the danger of online gaming has sent tech shares in Hong Kong tumbling. Plus, a campaign group accuses Facebook of breaking U.K. equality law in how it advertises jobs. And, could farmed seaweed provide a sustainable way to make cosmetics, recyclable packaging and even protein?

