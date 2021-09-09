Virtual reality has now come under China’s regulatory hammer
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: A new warning from Beijing authorities about what it sees as the danger of online gaming has sent tech shares in Hong Kong tumbling. Plus, a campaign group accuses Facebook of breaking U.K. equality law in how it advertises jobs. And, could farmed seaweed provide a sustainable way to make cosmetics, recyclable packaging and even protein?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director