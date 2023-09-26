Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Video game characters also consider going on strike
Sep 26, 2023

Video game characters also consider going on strike

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Voice actors and motion actors represented by SAG-AFTRA have voted to authorize a strike. We explore. Then, Ford pauses construction at a battery plant site.

Segments From this episode

This many strikes practically makes a turkey

by David Brancaccio

First autoworkers, then writers and performers, and now potentially those in the video game industry. We check in with Erik Gordon, professor at Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about the latest in the ongoing UAW strikes, as well news that SAG-AFTRA members in video gaming have recently authorized a strike.

Ford pauses EV battery plant construction

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

While Ford has been spared from recent UAW strike expansion, the carmakers has announced a construction pause on a battery plant site. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.

Unpacking what exactly a "partial shutdown" means

by Kimberly Adams

Federal workers and the wider public that rely on government services are bracing for a partial government shutdown, which could go into effect this weekend. Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams explains.

Music from the episode

"Listen To Your Heart." "No." Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

