Video game characters also consider going on strike
This many strikes practically makes a turkey
First autoworkers, then writers and performers, and now potentially those in the video game industry. We check in with Erik Gordon, professor at Michigan’s Ross School of Business, about the latest in the ongoing UAW strikes, as well news that SAG-AFTRA members in video gaming have recently authorized a strike.
Ford pauses EV battery plant construction
While Ford has been spared from recent UAW strike expansion, the carmakers has announced a construction pause on a battery plant site. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Unpacking what exactly a "partial shutdown" means
Federal workers and the wider public that rely on government services are bracing for a partial government shutdown, which could go into effect this weekend. Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams explains.